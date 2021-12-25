Rage of Bahamut Social Card Game Halts Development on New Scenarios, Cards

The official website for Cygames ' Rage of Bahamut social card game announced on Monday that the game will no longer have any new story events after January 31, and will no longer add any new cards or modifications for its gacha rewards system after February 28. The game plans to re-run past events, and will also make limited cards and limited petit characters available regularly.

The game launched for feature phones in Japan with the title of Shingeki no Bahamut in September 2011, and the game's iOS and Android versions launched in November of that same year. The game launched its English version in 2012, but ended service in February 2016. The iOS version ended service in January 2017.

The game inspired a 2014 television anime titled Rage of Bahamut Genesis , as well as a sequel television anime titled Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul , which premiered in April 2016. A spinoff anime titled Mysteria Friends ( Manaria Friends ) was green-lit and was slated to premiere in April 2016, but was delayed, and eventually premiered in January 2019, with completely different staff.

Characters and events from the franchise feature in some of Cygames ' other games, such as Granblue Fantasy and Shadowverse .

Source: Rage of Bahamut's website via Yaraon!