Game Developer Hideo Kojima Teases New Work & 'Radical Project' in 2022

Death Stranding creator also teases video team, radio project

Game developer Hideo Kojima posted a New Year's greeting on Sunday and teased that he is "going to start a new work in earnest, and move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project" in 2022. He added that he hopes to move forward with a video team and "may start doing something like a radio project?"

This year, I'm going to start a new work in earnest, and move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project. I'm also hoping to get the video team going. And I may start doing something like a radio project? pic.twitter.com/j0norcJ23a — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) January 2, 2022

Kojima Productions confirmed in October 2020 that it is developing a new project, and that it is currently seeking applications for various job positions iin its Tokyo studio. Tech news website VentureBeat reported on July 1 that Hideo Kojima and Microsoft have reached an agreement to "work out the details" for a new Xbox game. Kojima Productions announced in November that it has launched a new division dedicated to music, television, and film. The new division is located in Los Angeles, California.

Riley Russell is in charge of the new division. Russell had worked at Sony Interactive Entertainment as chief legal officer and VP of business affairs. He was at the company for 28 years before joining Kojima Productions. He told the gamesindustry.biz website the division "will be tasked with working with creative and talented professionals in television, music and film, as well as the more familiar games industry." He added the division's goal is to "[expand] the reach and awareness of the properties now under development at Kojima Productions, and to make them even more a part of our popular culture."

Kojima Productions released its Death Stranding game for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019, and released the game on PC in July 2020. The game won the Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design and Outstanding Technical Achievement awards at the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards in February 2019. Death Stranding: Director's Cut , the the PlayStation 5 version of the game, launched on September 24.