Gō Ikeyamada Ends Isekai Maō wa Fujoshi o Zettai Nigasanai Manga on February 5

Manga about young boy pursuing wife from previous life launched in 2020

This year's combined third and fourth issue of Shogakukan 's Sho-Comi magazine revealed on Tuesday that Gō Ikeyamada will end her Isekai Maō wa Fujoshi o Zettai Nigasanai (The Demon King From Another World Will Not Allow the Fujoshi to Get Away) manga in the magazine's next issue on February 5.

The manga centers on Akari Saitō, a first year high school student who has been a fujoshi for as long as she can remember. Lately, she has been feeling unconsciously attracted to Rio Nagase, a 12-year-old kid who has recently moved into her neighborhood, but she has been clamping down on those feelings. But in reality, Rio and Akari were husband and wife in a previous life, with Rio losing Akari after she died. Now, Rio is resolved to never let go of Akari.

Ikeyamada launched the manga in Sho-Comi in July 2020, and Shogakukan will publish the manga's fifth compiled book volume on February 25.

Ikeyamada ended her So Cute It Hurts!! ( Kobayashi ga Kawai Sugite Tsurai!! ) manga in Sho-Comi in November 2015. Viz Media published the 15-volume manga in North America. The manga received two original anime DVDs .

Ikeyamada's Suki Desu Suzuki-kun!! manga inspired a 2010 original anime DVD .