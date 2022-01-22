×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 3-9

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Spirited Away airs on January 7, earns 16.3% rating

Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away film aired on Friday, January 7 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 16.3% rating.

Nicky Larson et le Parfum de Cupidon (Nicky Larson and the Cupid's Purfume), the French live-action film of Tsukasa Hojo's City Hunter manga, aired on TV Tokyo on Monday, January 3 at 2:00 a.m. and it earned a 1.0% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV January 9 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 8.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc Fuji TV January 9 (Sun) 23:15 30 min. 7.5
Detective Conan NTV January 8 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.4
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV January 9 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 5.5
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act NTV January 8 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 5.0
Doraemon TV Asahi January 8 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.2
One Piece Fuji TV January 9 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.4
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi January 8 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.3
Tropical-Rouge! Precure TV Asahi January 9 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.8
Soreike! Anpanman NTV January 7 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 2.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

