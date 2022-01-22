News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 3-9
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Spirited Away airs on January 7, earns 16.3% rating
Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away film aired on Friday, January 7 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 16.3% rating.
Nicky Larson et le Parfum de Cupidon (Nicky Larson and the Cupid's Purfume), the French live-action film of Tsukasa Hojo's City Hunter manga, aired on TV Tokyo on Monday, January 3 at 2:00 a.m. and it earned a 1.0% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|January 9 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|8.1
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
|Fuji TV
|January 9 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|7.5
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|January 8 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.4
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|January 9 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.5
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act
|NTV
|January 8 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|5.0
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|January 8 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.2
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|January 9 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.4
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|January 8 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.3
|Tropical-Rouge! Precure
|TV Asahi
|January 9 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.8
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|January 7 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|2.7
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)