News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 10-16
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Porco Rosso airs on January 14, earns 10.8% rating
Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki's Porco Rosso film aired on NTV on Friday, January 14 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 10.8% rating.
The premiere episode of the live-action series of Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, January 10 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 13.6% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|January 16 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.7
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
|Fuji TV
|January 16 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|8.3
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|January 15 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.7
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|January 16 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.1
|Jujutsu Kaisen Kishu Raidō-hen Ikkyo Hōsō
|TBS
|January 10 (Mon)
|21:00
|117 min.
|5.1
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act
|NTV
|January 15 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|5.0
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|January 16 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.0
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|January 15 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.1
|Lupin the 3rd Part 6
|NTV
|January 15 (Sat)
|00:55
|30 min.
|2.8
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|January 15 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.7
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)