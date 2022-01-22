×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 10-16

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Porco Rosso airs on January 14, earns 10.8% rating

Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki's Porco Rosso film aired on NTV on Friday, January 14 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 10.8% rating.

The premiere episode of the live-action series of Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, January 10 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 13.6% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV January 16 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.7
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc Fuji TV January 16 (Sun) 23:15 30 min. 8.3
Detective Conan NTV January 15 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.7
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV January 16 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.1
Jujutsu Kaisen Kishu Raidō-hen Ikkyo Hōsō TBS January 10 (Mon) 21:00 117 min. 5.1
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act NTV January 15 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 5.0
One Piece Fuji TV January 16 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.0
Doraemon TV Asahi January 15 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.1
Lupin the 3rd Part 6 NTV January 15 (Sat) 00:55 30 min. 2.8
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi January 15 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 3-9
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives