Gokusen's Kozueko Morimoto Launches New Manga in February

Janomenome focuses on girl with eye that can exorcise spirits

The March issue of Shueisha 's Cocohana magazine revealed on January 28 that Kozueko Morimoto will launch a new manga titled Janomenome in the magazine's April issue on February 28. The manga will feature on the cover of the April issue, and the first chapter will have an opening color page.

The manga will center on Tōko, a girl who has a special eye that helps her exorcise spirits.

Morimoto recently ended her Ashi-Girl manga in Cocohana on December 27. Morimoto launched the manga in the inaugural issue of Cocohana in November 2011. The manga inspired a live-action television series in September 2017.

Morimoto's Gokusen and Kōdai-ke no Hitobito manga also inspired live-action television series. Gokusen also received a live-action television special, a live-action film, and a 13-episode TV anime series. Media Blasters released the anime in North America from 2004 to 2005.

