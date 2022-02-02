News
Ayane Sakura Changes Talent Agencies to Aoni Production
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Voice actress was previously affiliated with I'm Enterprise
Talent management agency Aoni Production announced on Tuesday that voice actress Ayane Sakura has joined the agency, departing her previous agency I'm Enterprise.
Some of Sakura's best known character voices in anime include Ochaco Uraraka in My Hero Academia, Ran Mitake in BanG Dream!, Yotsuba Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets, Iroha Isshiki in My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO!, Gabi Braun in Attack on Titan The Final Season, Mika Shimotsuki in Psycho-Pass 2, Tomoka Kase in Kase-san and Morning Glories, Rin Asano in Blade of the Immortal, and Merry Nightmare in Dream Eater Merry.
Image via Aoni Production's Twitter account