Rumi Okubo Joins Cast of World's End Harem Anime

Okubo plays Chloe in series that premiered on January 7

The official website for the television anime of Kotaro Shono 's World’s End Harem science-fiction manga revealed on Saturday that Rumi Okubo is joining the cast as Chloe Mansfield. Chloe is a beautiful and friendly woman from America whose distinctive characteristic is the tattoo on the top of her left breast.

The show premiered on January 7. The anime was previously slated to premiere on October 8, but it instead only aired the first episode as an "advance screening," with the rest of the show delayed due to a need to "closely examine" the anime's production. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

Yuu Nobuta ( High School Fleet , Maesetsu! Opening Act , Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ . Tatsuya Takahashi ( The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , Domestic Girlfriend , Val x Love ) is in charge of the series scripts. Masaru Koseki ( Happiness! , Demon King Daimao ) is designing the characters. Shigenobu Ookawa ( Tayutama - Kiss on My Deity , Miss Monochrome ) is composing the music, and Fumiyuki Go is directing the sound. Singer H-el-ical// is performing the opening theme song "Just Do It" while singer EXiNA is performing the ending theme song "Ending Mirage.

Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint is publishing the original manga in English, and it describes the story:

The Man-Killer Virus: a lethal disease that has eradicated 99.9% of the world's male population. Mizuhara Reito has been in cryogenic sleep for the past five years, leaving behind Tachibana Erisa, the girl of his dreams. When Reito awakens from the deep freeze, he emerges into a sex-crazed new world where he himself is the planet's most precious resource. Reito and four other male studs are given lives of luxury and one simple mission: repopulate the world by impregnating as many women as possible! All Reito wants, however, is to find his beloved Erisa who went missing three years ago. Can Reito resist temptation and find his one true love?

The manga launched in May 2016 on the Shonen Jump+ website and app. The series resumed under a new title of Shūmatsu no Harem : After World in May 2021.