Insect Land Anime's Video Reveals Cast, April 4 Premiere

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Asuna Tomari, Misaki Kuno, Karen Miyama, Hiroki Nanami, more star in anime

The official website for the anime of actor Teruyuki Kagawa's Insect Land picture books began streaming a character introduction video for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals the anime's cast and April 4 premiere date on NHK's E-Tele channel. The anime will air every Monday at 8:45 a.m.

The cast includes:

Asuna Tomari as Adam

Misaki Kuno as Mia

Karen Miyama as Charlotte

Hiroki Nanami as Theo

Rie Takahashi as Eden

Natsuki Hanae as Accel

Tooru Nara as Gabriel

Kimiko Saitō as Rafael

Kokoro Kikuchi as Maxime

In addition, Takahiro Sakurai will narrate the anime.

Jun Kawagoe (Getter Robo Arc, New Getter Robo, Mazinkaiser SKL) is directing the anime at TMS Jinni's and TMS Entertainment, with Studio No Border listed as creative support. Yuichiro Kido (Dr. Stone) is both writing and supervising the scripts. Ayumi Kakei is adapting Thomas Romain's original character designs for animation, and Kagawa is serving as executive producer.

The Insect Land "nature learning picture books" began with the first volume in April 2020, with anime designer Thomas Romain (Macross Delta, Carole & Tuesday) drawing the illustrations. The stories explore the lives of insects, while also celebrating the themes of ecology and diversity. The franchise recently released the fifth book in the series on July 29, titled Insect Land: Kuwagata no Rafael, Abarenbō no Himitsu (Insect Land: Rafael the Stag Beetle, and the Secret of the Rowdy Kid).

Sources: Insect Land's website, Comic Natalie

