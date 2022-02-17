Insect Land Anime's Video Reveals Cast, April 4 Premiere

The official website for the anime of actor Teruyuki Kagawa 's Insect Land picture books began streaming a character introduction video for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals the anime's cast and April 4 premiere date on NHK 's E-Tele channel. The anime will air every Monday at 8:45 a.m.

The cast includes:

In addition, Takahiro Sakurai will narrate the anime.

Jun Kawagoe ( Getter Robo Arc , New Getter Robo , Mazinkaiser SKL ) is directing the anime at TMS Jinni's and TMS Entertainment , with Studio No Border listed as creative support. Yuichiro Kido ( Dr. Stone ) is both writing and supervising the scripts. Ayumi Kakei is adapting Thomas Romain 's original character designs for animation, and Kagawa is serving as executive producer.

The Insect Land "nature learning picture books" began with the first volume in April 2020, with anime designer Thomas Romain ( Macross Delta , Carole & Tuesday ) drawing the illustrations. The stories explore the lives of insects, while also celebrating the themes of ecology and diversity. The franchise recently released the fifth book in the series on July 29, titled Insect Land : Kuwagata no Rafael, Abarenbō no Himitsu ( Insect Land : Rafael the Stag Beetle, and the Secret of the Rowdy Kid).