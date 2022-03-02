Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki Anime Season 4 Slated for April 2

Season to begin with special, followed by 1st anime episode in 2nd week

The official website for the television anime of Masaki Ando 's Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki (Yatogame-chan Observation Diary) four-panel manga announced on Wednesday that the fourth season will premiere on the TV Aichi channel on April 2 at 8:54 p.m. However, the first episode will actually be an "announcement special," and the first proper anime episode will instead air in the second week.

In addition to TV Aichi , the season will run on the BS11 and AT-X channels. To commemorate the season's premiere, the staff have been running a crowdfunding campaign on the CampFire service from March 1 to March 17. Backers receive limited goods and can have their names listed in the anime's credits. As of Wednesday, the campaign has earned 906,250 yen (about US$8,500) from 169 backers, over three times its original 300,000-yen (about US$2,800) goal.

The first three seasons will have marathons on AT-X on March 30, March 31, and April 1.

The main cast and main staff are returning from the first three seasons. Akira Ouse is performing the theme song for the fourth season.

The first season of the anime premiered in April 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and it describes the story:

After growing up in Tokyo, high school student Jin Kaito moves to Nagoya where he meets Yatogame Monaka, a fellow student who puts her Nagoya dialect on full display. With her cat-like appearance and unvarnished Nagoya dialect, Yatogame won't open up to him at all. This popular local comedy is increasing the status of Nagoya through observation of the adorable Yatogame-chan!

The second season, titled Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki 2 Satsume , premiered in January 2020, and also aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The third season, Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki 3 Satsume , premiered on the TV Aichi channel in January 2021. The season aired for one cours (one quarter of a year) with the same main staff and cast as the previous two seasons.

Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine publishes the manga, and the 11th volume shipped on November 26. The manga has 55 million copies in circulation (including digital copies). The manga's title character was appointed as a Nagoya Tourism Cultural Exchange Mission Ambassador in March 2017.

The manga also inspired a stage play that was supposed to run in Nagoya in July 2020, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).