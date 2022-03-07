Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade Smartphone Game Unveils Opening Movie, Original Characters

Eve performs theme song

A special program for the Jujutsu Kaisen : Phantom Parade role-playing game for iOS and Android unveiled on Monday the game's original characters and MAPPA 's animated opening movie, which reveals the theme song "Avant" by Eve .

The newly announced cast includes (pictured below from left to right):

Rina Satou as Saki Rindo

as Saki Rindo Kōtarō Nishiyama as Kaito Yūki

as Kaito Yūki Rikiya Koyama as Kensuke Nagino

Saki and Kaito are first-year students at the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School's Fukuoka branch school, and Kensuke is the branch school's president.

Eve 's theme song has launched on streaming services. Eve also performed the anime's first opening theme song "Kaikai Kitan."

The game will launch in 2022.

Sumzap is developing the smartphone game based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The game will be free-to-play with optional in-app purchases. Shueisha has revealed character visuals for Yūji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Saoru Gojō, and Kento Nanami, and stated more characters will also appear in the game.

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus service.

Viz Media describes the first volume:

Although Yuji Itadori looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Research Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object. Little do they know the terror they'll unleash when they break the seal…

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

The anime will get a second season in 2023.

The Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan on December 24, and it will open with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada on March 18.

Source: Comic Natalie