Eve, Ali Perform Theme Songs for Jujutsu Kaisen Anime

Supernatural action series premieres in October

This year's combined 36th and 37th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed the theme song artists on Tuesday for the television anime of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Eve will perform the opening theme song "Kaikai Kitan," and Ali will perform the ending theme song "Lost in Paradise feat. AKLO."

The anime stars:

Sunghoo Park ( The God of High School ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan: Lost Girls , Banana Fish , Vinland Saga ) is writing and supervising the scripts. Tadashi Hiramatsu ( His and Her Circumstances , Yuri!!! on Ice , Parasyte -the maxim- ) is designing the characters. Hiroaki Tsutsumi , Yoshimasa Terui , and Arisa Okehazama are composing the music.

The anime will premiere in the "Super Animeism" block on MBS , TBS and their affiliates in October, and will air on Fridays at 25:25 (effectively, Saturdays at 1:25 a.m.)

Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus website, and it describes the manga:

For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori...

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018.