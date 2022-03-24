Isekai Meikyū de Harem o Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, July Debut

The official website for the television anime of Shachi Sogano 's Isekai Meikyū de Harem o (A Harem in an Alternate World Dungeon) light novel series unveiled the visual, staff, cast, and July premiere date for the anime on Friday.

The cast includes:

Taku Yashiro as Michio Kaga



Shiori Mikami as Roxanne





Naoyuki Tatsuwa ( Katteni Kaizō , Nisekoi , The Island of Giant Insects ) is directing the anime at Passione . Kurasumi Sunayama ( Bakuon!! , Minami Kamakura High School Girls Cycling Club , Yowamushi Pedal New Generation ) is in charge of the series scripts. Makoto Uno ( Love Hina , Gravion , High School DxD Hero ) is designing the characters.

Kadokawa 's BookWalker website had listed the novels with a TV anime adaptation in December 2020, and the official Twitter account for the Hero Bunko imprint confirmed the announcement later that month.

The novel series centers on high school student Michio Kaga. Wandering aimlessly through life and the Internet, he finds himself transported from a shady website to a fantasy world — reborn as a strong man who can use "cheat" powers. He uses his powers to become an adventurer, earn money, and get the right to claim girls who have idol-level beauty to form his very own harem.

Sogano launched the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2011, and concluded it in November 2019, with an epilogue in March 2020. Shufunotomo Co., Ltd. published the first volume in print with illustrations by Shikidouji ( Full Metal Panic! ) in 2012. Shufunotomo published the 12th volume on January 31.

Issei Hyōju ( MM! , Blade Dance of Elementalers manga) launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in April 2017. Kadokawa published the eighth volume on Friday.