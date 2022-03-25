Ringo Sheena Performs Ending Theme Song for Ojarumaru Anime's 25th Series

Anime premieres on April 4

NHK announced on Friday that Ringo Sheena will perform the ending theme song "Ito Okashi" for the 25th series of the Ojarumaru ( Prince Mackaroo ) anime.

The show's 25th series will premiere on April 4. Starting in April, the show will air on Mondays through Thursdays from 6:40-6:50 a.m. and 5:00-5:10 p.m. The show normally aired on Wednesdays through Fridays from 6:00-6:10 p.m.

The series centers on a Heian era prince who travels to the Enma world and steals King Enma's scepter. He makes his escape by accidentally arriving in the present day, in Moonlight Town. Ojarumaru befriends the town's residents as he escapes the minions that King Enma sends after him to retrieve his scepter.

The anime is getting a new anime special titled " Heianchō Onigami Kessen " (Heian Period Demon Gods Battle) to commemorate the show's 25th anniversary. The 30-minute special will air on NHK-E on March 28 at 9:00 a.m. Akitarō Daichi is directing the special. Kensho Ono will play Ojaru17, a 17-year-old version of Ojarumaru.

Ojarumaru began with a manga series by Rin Inumaru that ran in Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine. The anime series launched in 1998. The franchise inspired a live-action special in 2017.

Sources: NHK, Comic Natalie