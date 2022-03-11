Ojarumaru Anime Gets New Special on March 28 for 25th Anniversary

NHK announced on Monday that the Ojarumaru ( Prince Mackaroo ) anime will get a new anime special to commemorate the show's 25th anniversary. The special is titled " Heianchō Onigami Kessen " (Heian Period Demon Gods Battle).

The 30-minute special will air on NHK-E on March 28 at 9:00 a.m., before the show's 25th series starts in April. The show normally airs on Mondays through Thursdays from 6:40-6:50 a.m. and 5:00-5:10 p.m.

Akitarō Daichi is directing the special. Kensho Ono will play Ojaru17, a 17-year-old version of Ojarumaru.

The series centers on a Heian era prince who travels to the Enma world and steals King Enma's scepter. He makes his escape by accidentally arriving in the present day, in Moonlight Town. Ojarumaru befriends the town's residents as he escapes the minions that King Enma sends after him to retrieve his scepter.

Ojarumaru began with a manga series by Rin Inumaru that ran in Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine. The anime series launched in 1998. The franchise inspired a live-action special in 2017.

Sources: NHK, Comic Natalie