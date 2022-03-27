Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Anime's 2nd Video Reveals Theme Song Titles

The official website for the anime of Keigo Maki 's romantic comedy manga Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie ( Kawaii Dake Ja Nai Shikimori-san ) began streaming the second full promotional video for the anime on Sunday. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "Honey Jet Coaster" (Honey Roller Coaster) by Nasuo☆ , and also reveals the anime's ending theme song's title "Route BLUE" by Yuki Nakashima .

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Shikimori seems like the perfect girlfriend: cute, fun to be around, sweet when she wants to be... but she has a cool dark side that comes out under the right circumstances. And her boyfriend Izumi loves to be around when that happens! A fun and funny high school romance with a sassy twist perfect for fans of Nagatoro-san and Komi Can't Communicate !

The anime stars:

Ryota Itoh ( My Senpai Is Annoying ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo with Shōhei Yamanaka as assistant director. Yoshimi Narita ( HappinessCharge PreCure! , Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. , My Senpai Is Annoying ) is in charge of the series scripts. Ai Kikuchi ( Engaged to the Unidentified , New Game! , How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? ) is designing the characters.

The anime will premiere on Asahi Broadcasting , TV Asahi , and 22 affiliated networks on the ANiMAZiNG!!! block on April 9. Both of the theme songs' CD singles will go on sale on May 25.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

Maki launched the ongoing manga on the Magazine Pocket app in February 2019.