Management of Novice Alchemist Anime's 1st Video Unveils Cast, Staff, October Debut

The official website for the television anime of Mizuho Itsuki 's Shinmai Renkinjutsushi no Tenpo Keiei ( Management of Novice Alchemist or literally, Novice Alchemist's Shop Management) light novel series opened on Friday and posted the anime's first promotional video. The video announces the anime's main cast, main staff, and October premiere.





The main cast members are:

Kanon Takao as Sarasa Ford

as Sarasa Ford Hina Kino as Rorea

Saori Ōnishi as Iris Lotze

Nanaka Suwa as Kate Starven



Hiroshi Ikehata ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ) is directing the anime at ENGI , and Shigeru Murakoshi ( Zombie Land Saga , I'm Quitting Heroing ) is overseeing the series scripts. Yōsuke Itō ( The Detective Is Already Dead , King's Game The Animation ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Harumi Fuuki ( The Deer King , Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna , Forest of Piano ) is composing the music, and Nippon Columbia is producing the music.

The story follows Sarasa, an orphan girl who just graduated from the royal alchemist training school. Having received an isolated shop as a gift from her teacher, she embarks on the leisurely life she long dreamt of as a alchemist. However, what awaits her is a shop more decrepit than she ever imagined, out in the boondocks. As she gathers ingredients, trains herself, and sells goods to become an upstanding alchemist, she tries to lead her very own slow, relaxed alchemist life.

Itsuki first launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou (Let's Be Novelists) website on November 1, 2018. Fantasia Bunko then published the first volume in print with illustrations by fuumi on September 20, 2019, and the fifth volume shipped on September 18. The artist kirero began serializing the manga adaptation on Kill Time Communication 's Comic Valkyrie site in December 2020, and the second print volume shipped on April 8.