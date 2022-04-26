Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal Anime Reveals Promo Video, Visual, Cast, Staff

Anime based on game debuts in 2022

The official website for Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal ( Seiken Densetsu Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal in Japanese), the television anime adaptation of Square Enix 's Legend of Mana game, revealed on Tuesday a promo video, visual, and cast, and staff.

The cast includes:

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shiloh

Yuichiro Umehara as Ruri/Elazul

Kaori Nazuka as Shinju-hime/Pearl

Masato Jinbo ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei Herz! , Restaurant to Another World ) is directing the series and is in charge of series composition. Taro Ikegami ( Lapis Re:LiGHTs ) is designing the characters based on the original designs by HACCAN ( Secret of Mana remake, The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky ). Yoko Shimomura ( Legend of Mana game, Kingdom Hearts ) is composing the music.

The anime will premiere this year. The series will also stream online.

Graphinica and Yokohama Animation Lab will produce the anime. The two studios previously collaborated to produce the opening cinematic movie for the remastered version of the Legend of Mana game.

Legend of Mana ( Seiken Densetsu : Legend of Mana ) is the fourth game in Square's Mana/ Seiken Densetsu RPG series, after Trials of Mana , and it debuted on the PlayStation in 1999. The remastered version launched for the PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC in June 2021.

The original Seiken Densetsu -Final Fantasy Gaiden- ( Final Fantasy Adventure ) game debuted for Game Boy in 1991. Square released the Seiken Densetsu 2 ( Secret of Mana ) game for Super Famicom (SNES) in Japan and North America in 1993. Square released the Seiken Densetsu 3 action role-playing game for Super Famicom in 1995.

