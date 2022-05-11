Caressing the Nipples of My Hibernating Bear BL TV Anime Reveals More Cast, July 3 Premiere

Publisher Suiseisha posted more cast members, the July 3 television premiere, and key visual for the AnimeFesta anime adaptation of Haruchika 's boys-love manga Mori no Kuma-san, Tōminchū ( Caressing the Nipples of My Hibernating Bear or literally, Bear of the Forest Is Hibernating) on Wednesday.

The "healing animal-eared boys-love anime" will premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels in July on Mondays at 1:00 a.m. A special before the premiere will air on June 26. As in previous AnimeFesta (formerly ComicFesta Anime and Anime Zone ) projects, the new anime will have both an on-air version and a premium version (with exclusive explicit scenes on the online AnimeFesta service). AnimeFesta will premiere the anime in June, before the television airing.

Seiichirō Yamashita plays the raven Watari in the on-air version, and Tan-Shio-Uma-Tarō will play the character in the premium version. (The Japanese term for raven is watarigarasu.)

The premium version also casts:

Atarami-mei as Airi

Kazuo Yoruno as Nowa

Tsuyu-Tomoya as Kō

The manga centers on a bear named Nowa who lives in the forest. Nowa found a puppy named Airi a few years ago, and is now raising him. When Nowa goes into hibernation for the winter, Airi is still but a pup. But when Nowa wakes up from his hibernation, he finds Airi has grown into an adult dog.

The anime's on-air version will star Kōhei Amasaki as Airi, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Nowa, and Kengo Kawanishi as a civet cat named Kō. All the voice actors are reprising their roles from the drama CD. (All of the character's names are wordplays on the Japanese terms for their species.)

The one-volume manga shipped in Japan in July, and a limited edition bundled a drama CD. The Coolmic website is publishing the manga in English digitally under the title Caressing the Nipples of My Hibernating Bear .

Source: Animate Times