Voice Actor, Radio Host Jim White Passes Away

The Dallas Morning News newspaper reported on June 6 that voice actor and radio host Jim White passed away on June 4 of lung cancer. He was 73.

White's wife Vicki Briley-White told the Dallas Morning News that he was diagnosed with lung cancer on April 20 and was hospitalized within the next 10 days.

In anime, White voiced Igneel and the narrator in Fairy Tail (starting with the second season), Marco Bellwood in Fairy gone , Zeke's grandfather in Attack on Titan The Final Season , Lao G in One Piece , and Ieyasu Tokugawa in Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls . He also voiced roles in such shows as KADO - The Right Answer , Sarazanmai , Star Blazers 2199 , Star Blazers 2202 , Black Clover , A Certain Magical Index III , The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These , and more.

White worked as a morning news anchor on KEGL-FM in 1995 and KRLD-AM 1080 from 1995 to 2004. He and his wife traveled the world and produced the The Restaurant Show with Jim White radio program. He was nominated for a James Beard award in 1999 for his radio show. Additionally, he received an Associated Press Broadcasters award in 1997 and was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2010. He also had radio experience in Chicago and San Francisco.

White also created several food festivals in the Dallas, Texas area including Savor Dallas and KRLD Restaurant Week (now known as DFW Restaurant Week).



Sources: Dallas Morning News (Sarah Blaskovich), Dallas Culture Map (Teresa Gubbins)