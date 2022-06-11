WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me Film's Teaser Unveils Theme Song, October 14 Debut

Sound collection album with theme song ships on October 12

The staff for Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita! Precious Friends , the new anime film for Nanatsu Mukunoki 's WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me ( Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita! ) manga, posted a teaser video and third key visual on Saturday. The teaser previews the new anime's theme song "Precious Friends" by the voice cast (as the WATATEN! ☆5 group).

The new anime's sound collection album, featuring the theme song, will go on sale on October 12. The previous television anime will have a rerun on the BS11 channel starting on July 1, and its Blu-ray Disc box will go on sale on August 24. Its official fan book will go on sale on September 2. The Happy Radio! web radio program for the new anime will begin streaming in June.

The new anime's returning cast includes:

Several main staff members from the television series are also returning:

The four-panel comedy manga's story centers on Miyako Hoshino, a shy college student and otaku . Miyako's younger sister Hinata, who is a fifth grader, has a classmate and friend named Hana. When they meet, Miyako falls for Hana at first sight.

The television anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's third and final Blu-ray Disc and DVD home video volume included a bonus original video anime in May 2019.

Source: Press release