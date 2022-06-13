English Dub Cast Announced for Both Seasons of Fire in His Fingertips Anime Shorts

produces English dubs for both anime in partnership with WWWaveCorp,Inc

Ascendent Animation announced the cast for its English dubs of the Fire in His Fingertips -My Childhood Friend is a Fireman- and Fire in His Fingertips 2 -My Boyfriend is a Fireman- anime series on Monday.

The cast includes:

Michaela Laws is directing the ADR and wrote the scripts. K. Cornell Kellum is the executive producer. Kevin Frane is the translator and localization supervisor. Steve Warky Nunez is in charge of ADR engineering and mixing. Paul Davey , Danny Miller , Brian Rollins , Sean Tay , and Shane Tay are in charge of quality assurance. Katrina Caffeine is the office manager.

The company is producing the English dubs of both anime in partnership with WWWaveCorp and Suiseisha Inc.

Both anime are based on Tanishi Kawano 's Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō ~Kyara Otoko Shōbōshi wa Massugu na Me de Watashi o Idaita~ manga.

The first season premiered in July 2019 and aired for eight episodes. The second season premiered in July 2021 and also aired for eight episodes.

Toshihiro Watase ( Hatsuinu The Animation , Nee, Chanto Shiyō yo! ) directed both series at Studio Hōkiboshi , and Katsuyuki Sato (animation director for Pastel Memories , ISLAND ) designed the characters. Tombo oversaw the scripts for both seasons. Takahiro Enomoto ( JimiHen—!! ~Jimiko o Kaechaū Jun Isei Kōyū~ ) was the sound director at Studio Mouse .

Kawano launched the original manga digitally under Screamo 's Zettai Ryōiki R! label in September 2018. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English with the title Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me with his Smoldering Gaze .

Ascendent Animation has previously produced English dubs for The Titan's Bride , Ishida and Asakura , and Everything for Demon King Evelogia .

Source: Press release