The Prince of Tennis II Switch Game Launches on September 29

Opening movie streamed for "documentary adventure game"

Bushiroad announced on Tuesday that Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama Let's Go! ~Daily Life~ from RisingBeat ( The Prince of Tennis II : Let's Go! Daily Life from RisingBeat), a new Prince of Tennis game for Nintendo Switch, will launch on September 29. The company streamed the opening movie:

The "documentary adventure game" will tell a brand-new original story featuring voices for all the dialogue from 62 characters.

The previous The Prince of Tennis II : RisingBeat ( Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama Rising Beat ) smartphone rhythm action game launched in Japan in November 2017. The game features dozens of character songs, including the title's main theme song "RisingBeat" by Ryoma Echizen ( Junko Minagawa ). There is also a U-17 Training Camp mode with story scenarios from Prince of Tennis II and a My Area interior design mode. The game's English version launched for iOS and Android devices in June 2021, and ended service on May 23.

Takeshi Konomi serialized The Prince of Tennis manga 's original run in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1999 to 2008. The manga follows middle school tennis player Ryōma Echizen as he battles rivals to reach the national tournament. That original manga inspired a 2001-2005 television anime, two anime feature films and a theatrical short, various video anime projects, a live-action film, a live-action television series in China, and a popular stage musical series.

The Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama U-17 World Cup ( The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup ) anime series will premiere in July and will be the first television series in the franchise in about a decade.

The Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis ( Ryōma! Shinsei Gekijōban Tennis no Ōji-sama ) 3DCG anime film opened in Japan in September 2021. Eleven Arts has released the film in North America.

Source: Press release via Gematsu