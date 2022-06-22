Idol Bu Show Anime Film Reveals 2 New Idol Unit Casts

Casts for Mashiro Honma, It's Your Cider revealed

The official website for the Idol Bu Show multimedia project revealed two new idol unit casts for the project's upcoming anime film on Wednesday.

Reina Kondo will play Mashiro Honma, a solo idol unit led by Kenji Uesagi, a reincarnation of Uesugi Kenshin. Kо̄ichi Tsurusaki is handling the actual music production.

QTarō Mōri, a unit of four producers who are reincanarnations of Mōri Motonari, are leading the five-girl band It's Your Cider. Q-MHz ( Love of Kill , Farewell, My Dear Cramer ) are handling the actual music production.

The members of It's Your Cider include:

Chihaya Yoshitake as Ichika

as Ichika Misuzu Yamada as Nina

as Nina Haruka Yoshiki as Mina

Wakana Ohara as Shion

Maki Yamamoto as Isuzu

Both units will release their debut singles on August 31.

The film will open on June 24, and will include both an anime part and a live-action concert part. The film will feature the project's first original story.

CG animator and director Shingo Kobayashi ( Attack on Titan 2019 3D CG supervision) is directing the film at ORENDA and Amineworks , with novelist Tetsuya Sano supervising the project. Kotsukotsu ( Aharen-san wa Hakarenai ) is penning the film's script.

The concept behind the project is a "battle royale" between three idol units, each one led by a Sengoku-era commander who has been reincarnated as a music producer. Sales numbers and voting at each live performance will determine the winner of the battle royale. The group that wins will hold a grand live performance to adopt the name of "the greatest under the heavens." The project launched in 2019, and the franchise currently includes released CD singles for the various idol groups in the project and events.

Saitō Dōsan's reincarnation "Shigemichi Saitō" leads the first unit "No Princess." Saitō Dōsan was known as the Viper of Mino and the father-in-law of Oda Nobunaga. Shigeru Saitō (music producer of The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya , Sound! Euphonium , and other series) is handling the actual music production.

Date Masamune's reincarnation "Muneto Date" is leading the second unit "Lunatic Eyes." Date is famous for being a one-eyed warrior and the lord of Sendai. Akihiro Tomita (music production for artists such as Maon Kurosaki and ClariS ) is handling the actual music production.

Sanada Yukimura's reincarnation "Kōnosuke Sanada" leads the third unit "X-UC." Sanada Yukimura was a famed warrior who is best known for defending Osaka castle against the Tokugawa in 1614. Yōhei Kisara (a music producer on Love Live! School idol project ) is handling the actual music production.

The fourth idol unit is named "Fool's End." The group is key to the project's backstory, as it is this nationally renowned idol duo's break-up announcement that triggers the "Warring Idols" period, with idol groups vying to be their successor. Aoi Yūki and Ayana Taketatsu , who perform as the real-life idol group petit milady , voice the two Fool's End members Shinobu Sakuma and Nagaho Mori, respectively.

The idol units feature the talents of Sachika Misawa , Miho Okasaki , Nanaka Suwa , Moe Toyota , Yuki Nakashima , Erika Ishitobi , and others. The Price of Smiles and Urawa no Usagi-chan character designer NOB-C drew the character designs and key visual. Revue Starlight stage play and insert song lyrics writer Kanata Nakamura is handling the story of the idols.