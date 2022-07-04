Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 20-26

The Eiga Soreike! Anpanman Fuwafuwa Fuwari to Kumo no Kuni (Soreike! Anpanman the Movie: Fluffy Fuwari and the Cloud Country) anime film aired on NTV on Friday, June 24 at 10:55 a.m. and earned a 1.8% rating.

This week's episode of The Files of Young Kindaichi , the live-action series adaptation of Fumiya Sato and Seimaru Amagi 's detective manga The Kindaichi Case Files ( Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo ) , aired on NTV on Sunday, June 26 at 10:30 p.m. and it earned a 6.3% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)