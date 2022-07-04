News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 20-26
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Eiga Soreike! Anpanman Fuwafuwa Fuwari to Kumo no Kuni (Soreike! Anpanman the Movie: Fluffy Fuwari and the Cloud Country) anime film aired on NTV on Friday, June 24 at 10:55 a.m. and earned a 1.8% rating.
This week's episode of The Files of Young Kindaichi, the live-action series adaptation of Fumiya Sato and Seimaru Amagi's detective manga The Kindaichi Case Files (Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo), aired on NTV on Sunday, June 26 at 10:30 p.m. and it earned a 6.3% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|June 26 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|7.5
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|June 26 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.5
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|June 25 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.3
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|June 25 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.5
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|June 26 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.4
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|June 25 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.2
|Spy×Family (1st Half Finale)
|TV Tokyo
|June 25 (Sat)
|23:00
|30 min.
|3.1
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|June 26 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.6
|Love All Play
|NTV
|June 25 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|2.6
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|June 25 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.0
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)