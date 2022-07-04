×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 20-26

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Spy×Family 1st half finale earns 3.1% rating

The Eiga Soreike! Anpanman Fuwafuwa Fuwari to Kumo no Kuni (Soreike! Anpanman the Movie: Fluffy Fuwari and the Cloud Country) anime film aired on NTV on Friday, June 24 at 10:55 a.m. and earned a 1.8% rating.

This week's episode of The Files of Young Kindaichi, the live-action series adaptation of Fumiya Sato and Seimaru Amagi's detective manga The Kindaichi Case Files (Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo), aired on NTV on Sunday, June 26 at 10:30 p.m. and it earned a 6.3% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV June 26 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 7.5
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV June 26 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 5.5
Detective Conan NTV June 25 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 5.3
Doraemon TV Asahi June 25 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.5
One Piece Fuji TV June 26 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.4
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi June 25 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.2
Spy×Family (1st Half Finale) TV Tokyo June 25 (Sat) 23:00 30 min. 3.1
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi June 26 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.6
Love All Play NTV June 25 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 2.6
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E June 25 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.0

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

