Voice Actor Hiroshi Ohtake Passes Away at 90 Due to Acute Heart Failure

Talent management agency 81 Produce announced on Tuesday that voice actor Hiroshi Ohtake passed away on August 1 due to acute heart failure. He was 90. His family held a private funeral on Monday.

Some of Ohtake's most notable roles include Koike from Obake no Q-Taro , 004 in Cyborg 009 , Sanpei in Speed Racer , Parman No. 2 in Perman , Boss is Mazinger Z , and King Nikochan in Dr. Slump .

He earned the Merit Award for the 9th Annual Seiyū Awards in 2015. The award is given to voice actors who have contributed to many genres, including foreign works, over the years.



Image from 81 Produce

Sources: 81 Produce, Comic Natalie