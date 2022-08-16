Shine Post Anime Delays Episodes 7 & Beyond Due to COVID-19

Episode #7 to air on August 30, #8-#9 on September 6, 13; #10-#12 on October 4, 11, 18

The official website for the anime of writer Rakuda and illustrator Buriki 's Shine Post light novel series announced on Tuesday that the anime's seventh episode and beyond have been delayed due to rapid increases in COVID-19 infections within Studio KAI . NTV will instead air a recap special episode for the anime on August 23 instead of the seventh episode,

Episodes 7, 8, and 9 will now air on August 30, September 6, and September 13, respectively. The anime's staff lists unspecified plans for September 20 and 27, but episodes 10, 11, and 12 will air on October 4, 11, and 18, respectively.

The anime will similarly change schedules with its airing on BS NTV and AT-X . Both channels will air the recap episode on August 25 instead of the seventh episode. Episodes 7, 8, and 9 will air on September 1, 8, and 15, respectively. The schedule for September 22 and 29 is as-yet unannounced. Unlike NTV , the schedule for episodes 10, 11, and 12 on BS NTV and AT-X remains unannounced.

Other recent anime productions that have suffered delays from COVID-19 infections among the staff include spring season's Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie and the currently-airing summer season Uncle From Another World anime.

The Shine Post anime premiered in the AnichU timeslot on the NTV channel on July 12. HIDIVE is exclusively streaming the anime, and Sentai Filmworks will release the series on home video at a later date.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Although the idol group TiNgS is chasing after big dreams, so far their accomplishments have only been small — and now, suddenly, they're facing a potential break up! Hope seems lost, but when a new manager with a special skillset takes them under his wing, the members of TiNgS find themselves shooting for the stars all over again.

The anime is part of Konami Digital Entertainment and Straight Edge 's Shine Post multimedia idol project, which also includes a game by Akihiro Ishihara ( Guilty Gear, Love Plus ), a manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine, and concerts.

Kei Oikawa ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby ) is directing the anime at Studio KAI . SPP is in charge of the series scripts. Tatsuto Higuchi ( Revue Starlight ) is writing the scripts with Rakuda , who is also credited as the author of the original novel series and for conceiving the world view. Yoshihiro Nagata ( Macross Delta ) is designing the anime characters based on Buriki 's original character designs. Yōhei Kisara ( Love Live! School idol project ) of Stray Cats is producing the music.

Rakuda and Buriki launched the Shine Post: Nee Shitteta? Watashi o Zettai Idol ni Suru Tame no, Goku Futsū de Atarimae na, to Bikkiri no Mahou ( Shine Post : Did You Know? The Most Ordinary, Natural, and Unique Magic to Make Me an Absolute Idol ) light novel in October. The two previously collaborated on the Ore wo Suki na no wa Omae Dake ka yo light novel series that also inspired a television anime.