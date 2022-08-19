Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts Anime Reveals Main Cast, Staff

This year's 18th issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Saturday the main cast and staff for the television anime of Yu Tomofuji 's Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts ( Niehime to Kemono no Ō ) manga.

The cast includes:

Chiaki Kon ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal: Season III ) is directing the series at J.C. Staff . Seishi Minakami ( A Certain Scientific Railgun ) is handling the series composition. Shinya Hasegawa ( Revolutionary Girl Utena ) is designing the characters. Jin Aketagawa ( The Devil Is a Part-Timer! ) is the sound director. Kohta Yamamoto ( Attack on Titan The Final Season ) is composing the music. Pony Canyon is producing the music. WOWMAX is producing the anime.

The anime will premiere in 2023.

Yen Press is publishing the original manga in English, and it describes the story:

A young girl has resigned herself to being he next sacrificial meal for the Beast King...but the king is no mere monster! Love is more than skin-deep in this gorgeous fantasy manga.

Tomofuji launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in 2015, and ended it in October 2020. The manga's 15th and final compiled book volume shipped in January 2021. The manga has 2.1 million copies in circulation, including digital sales. Yen Press published the 15th volume on April 26.

A spinioff manga began serialization in Hana to Yume on Saturday. The manga had a side-story chapter that appeared in Hana to Yume 's sister magazine The Hana to Yume on April 26.