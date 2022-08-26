Soul Hackers 2 Game's Videos Show Demon Mechanics

Game's English release ships on Friday

Atlus began streaming two new videos for its Soul Hackers 2 game on Tuesday and Friday. The first video shows the different mechanics for interacting with Demons, and the second is titled the "Beating Heart" trailer:

Atlus West describes the game:

In a war between Devil Summoners, it's up to Ringo and her team to decrypt destiny and save the world from apocalypse!

Atlus released the game in Japan on Thursday Atlus West and Sega Europe released the game in English on Friday. The game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows, and Steam .

The game's Digital Deluxe Edition includes a Booster Item Pack and bonus story arc, "The Lost Numbers." The Premium Edition includes those items, as well as a costume and BGM pack, bonus demon pack, Ai-ho Demon, and Mary's Maid Frock Outfit.

The game will have a bonus story arc titled "The Lost Numbers" in its DLC. The story arc will include an additional dungeon and boss battle.

Atlus released the Devil Summoner : Soul Hackers game as part of its overall Shin Megami Tensei franchise for Sega Saturn in 1997, PlayStation in 1999, and Nintendo 3DS in 2012. Atlus released the 3DS version in North America in 2013.

Atlus released the Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner game for Sega Saturn in 1995, and then released it for PlayStation Portable in 2005.