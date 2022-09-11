My Master Has No Tail Anime Unveils Theme Song Artists

The official website for the television anime of TNSK 's My Master Has No Tail ( Uchi no Shishō wa Shippo ga Nai ) manga revealed the anime's theme song artists on Sunday. GARNiDELiA performs the anime's opening theme song "Genai Yūgi" (Fleeting Love Game). Hinano performs the ending theme song "Virginia."

The anime will premiere in October on Tokyo MX , MBS and BS Asahi .

Hideyo Yamamoto ( Strike the Blood , The Prince of Tennis II , Cells at Work! Code Black ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Touko Machida ( Lucky Star , The [email protected] ) is supervising the series scripts and writing them with Kei Shimobayashi , Aya Satsuki , and Yūho Togashi . Ryō Yamauchi ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato sub-sharacter designs) is serving as both character designer and chief animation director.

The television anime will star:

The fantasy story takes place in Japan's Taishō era (1912–1926). It follows Mameda, a shape-shifting tanuki girl who dreams of becoming human. Mameda transforms her outward appearance into a pretty raven-haired human girl and heads to the bustling city of Osaka. However, people instantly see through Mameda's guise, and one beautiful woman ruthlessly says to the dejected Mameda, "Go back where you came from." As it turns out, that woman named Bunko is herself a supernatural creature who transformed herself into a rakugo (comic storytelling) storyteller. Mameda begs Bunko to become her master and teach her the ways of playing a human.

TNSK debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in January 2019 and it is ongoing.