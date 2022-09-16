Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers Anime's Video Reveals Main Cast, More Staff, 2023 Premiere

The official website for Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers (Magical Girl Magical Destroyers), an original television anime by underground art and music creator Jun Inagawa , revealed a new visual and teaser video for the anime on Friday. The video highlights the magical girl Anarchy, and reveals the main cast members, more staff, and the anime's 2023 premiere.

The cast includes:

Makoto Furukawa as the Otaku Hero



Fairouz Ai as Anarchy



Aimi as Blue



Tomoyo Kurosawa as Pink



Inagawa is credited for the story and original character designs, based on concepts from his previous art projects. Hiroshi Ikehata ( FLCL Progressive , Kiratto Pri☆Chan ) is directing the anime at Bibury Animation Studio ( Grisaia: Phantom Trigger , The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ , Azur Lane ). Masao Kawase ( Azure Striker Gunvolt action director, Kiratto Pri☆Chan assistant director) is the assistant director. Daishiro Tanimura ( Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet , Golden Kamuy episode scriptwriter) is in charge of the series' scripts.

Inagawa directed a previous live-action teaser, while udai was credited for "film." Manjimaru Shimada was also credited as a "magical girl," and Ucary & the Valentine composed the music. Anan Kaminaka was the producer. Graphic designer GUCCIMAZE designed the logo.

Inagawa is known for blurring the boundaries between various sub-cultures such as anime and music. While Inagawa has collaborated with numerous apparel brands and musicians, this is the first project in which he was able to create what he "truly wanted to do."