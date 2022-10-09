TOHO Animation Releases Spy×Family Anime's Anya Music Video

TOHO animation began streaming a music video for the SPY×FAMILY anime's character Anya on Friday, in celebration of its YouTube channel reaching 2 million subscribers.

SPY×FAMILY anime music producer [K]NoW_NAME ( Fairy gone , Dorohedoro , Sakura Quest ) composed the video's song, titled "Good Day."

The anime's original soundtrack album (all music from the anime's first half and second half) will release on December 21. The single "Good Day" released on Saturday.

The anime's second half premiered in Japan on October 1, and Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs. Hiroki Takahashi joins the cast of the anime as Keith Kepler.

The anime's first half premiered on April 9. Crunchyroll streamed the first half as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub .

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!

Shueisha is simulpublishing the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.

The manga is inspiring a stage play adaptation in spring 2023.

