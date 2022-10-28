Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Film Gets Midnight Screenings, Bonus Booklet for Filmgoers

Booklet to feature interviews, story proposals for 3 of Shinkai's films

The official website for Makoto Shinkai 's Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari ) film revealed on Friday that filmgoers in Japan will receive a bonus "Shinkai Makoto Hon" booklet. The booklet will be limited to 3 million copies, and will feature a long interview with Shinkai; Shinkai's original proposals for Suzume , Weathering With You , and your name. ; and a conversational interview between Shinkai, voice actress Nanoka Hara , and voice actor Hokuto Matsumura .

The film will also have midnight screenings on November 11 in 11 theaters in six cities in Japan.

NTV will air the first 12 minutes of the film on Friday evening during its airing of Shinkai's your name. film. After the airing, TOHO will host a stream featuring Shinkai and Hara.

The film will open in Japan on November 11.

Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , and Wild Bunch International will release the film worldwide except in Asia in early 2023. Crunchyroll will handle North American distribution, while Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will handle distribution in Latin America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and portions of Europe. Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , and Wild Bunch International will release the film in French- and German-speaking Europe.

CoMix Wave Films describes the story:

On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety— 17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, “I'm looking for a door.” What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly mesmerized by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob… Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster. The stars

The sunset

The morning sky

Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky— Drawn in by this mysterious door, Suzume's journey is about to begin.

Shinkai stated that three important points about the film are that it is a road movie around Japan, a story about "closing doors" rather than opening them, and a reason to visit the movie theater. He elaborated that closing doors can refer to tying loose ends or finishing something.

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) is making his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) is directing the film and writing the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) is designing the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) is the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) is the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. are producing the movie. TOHO is distributing the film. RADWIMPS will score the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer, Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) will score the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performs the theme song "Suzume."

Shinkai also penned a novelization of the film that shipped on August 24. Denki Amashima launched a manga adaptation of the film in Kodansha 's Monthly Afternoon magazine on October 25.

Sources: Suzume film's website, Comic Natalie