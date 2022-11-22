Kindaichi Case Files Cat Spinoff Manga Heads Toward 'Final Stage'

This year's 24th issue of Kodansha 's Evening magazine announced on Tuesday that Yuki Sato 's Kinnyaichi Shonen no Jikenbo spinoff manga of of Fumiya Sato , Yōzaburō Kanari , and Seimaru Amagi 's Kindaichi Case Files ( Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo ) manga is entering its "final stage."

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Evening magazine last December.

Sato previously drew the Akechi Keibu no Jikenbo spinoff manga for the franchise . The manga launched in Kodansha 's Magazine Special in May 2014, and ended August 2018 with five volumes. The manga received a television anime special titled The File of Young Kindaichi Returns: The File of Inspector Akechi in December 2015.

The Kindaichi Case Files manga centers around a high school boy named Hajime Kindaichi who usually seems dull. However, when there is a case, he demonstrates an IQ of over 180 and remarkable deductive skills inherited from his famous detective grandfather. He solves crimes with his childhood friend Miyuki Nanase and Inspector Isamu Kenmochi.

Amagi and Sato launched the original manga in 1992, and Tokyopop published it in English. The manga inspired other spinoff manga, anime movies, original video anime ( OVA ) projects, and a television anime series.

Amagi and Sato launched the Kindaichi Shōnen no Jikenbo R ( The File of Young Kindaichi Returns ) follow-up manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2012, and ended the manga in October 2017. The follow-up manga itself also inspired two television anime series.

Amagi and Sato launched the Kindaichi 37-sai no Jikenbo (The Case Files of 37-year-old Kindaichi) manga in January 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on June 22. The manga went on hiatus in January.

Shinpei Funatsu debuted the Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo Gaiden: Hannin-tachi no Jikenbo (Kindaichi Case Files Spinoff: Criminal Case Files) spinoff manga in July 2017 on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app and ended the manga in March 2020. Funatsu launched a "revival" serialization spinoff manga titled Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo Gaiden R: Hannin-tachi no Jikenbo (Kindaichi Case Files Spinoff R: Criminal Case Files) on March 2 and ended it on May 11.

The series has a new live-action series adaptation. The series premiered in April and aired on NTV on Sundays at 10:30 p.m.