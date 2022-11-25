Flaglia Anime Reveals 13 More Cast Members

The official website for the FLAGLIA project's anime revealed the anime's main cast on Friday. The anime's full title is Flaglia: Natsuyasumi no Monogatari ( FLAGLIA : Story of Summer Vacation).

Cast members include: (character name romanizations not confirmed)

The project aims to "connect anime and musicals," and will also include a stage musical production.

As previously announced, musician and actor Yoshikuni Dōchin and South Korean singer and actor Yoonhak will star in the anime as Yuku and Adel, respectively, marking their anime voice acting debut. Both will also star in the musical, alongside: Toshiki Seto ; NIK group members HINATA, Hyeonsu, Taehoon, TAICHI, Parkha, Kogun, RYUTA, RYO, and Yunsol; Waku Sakaguchi ; Shōtarō Ōkubo; Tatsuya Tomoishi; and Kenji Sakamoto .

The anime will air on Tokyo MX on January 16, 23 and 30. Two episodes will air every week at 1:35 a.m., for a total of six episodes between the three days. The anime will then debut worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on February 1.

Itsuro Kawasaki ( Rental Magica , Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings , Arc the Lad ) is directing the anime at Gaina . Jiwataneho is credited for the original character designs, and Eriko Itō ( Love and Lies , Magical Sempai ) is adapting those designs for animation. Korean group THE BOYZ will perform the anime's theme song "Here is" and the insert songs "Take Me Back" and "Talk About Us." Members will also play additional voices.

The musical is titled FLAGLIA The Musical: Yukite Kaerishi Monogatari , and it will run from February 3-9 at the Nippon Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo.

The musical will take place in a Middle Ages-like historical setting, and the anime will take place in the present day. Madoka Takadono (original creator for Devils and Realist ) is credited for the original work and the scripts for both projects.

Tsuneyasu Tomoyoshi is directing the musical and in is charge of libretto.