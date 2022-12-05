The Dangers in My Heart Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, Staff, April Debut

Avex announced on Monday that the television anime of Norio Sakurai 's The Dangers in My Heart ( Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu ) manga will premiere in Japan in April 2023 on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the "NUMAnimation" programming block. The company also announced the anime's main cast and staff, and has released a teaser promotional video and second teaser visual.

The cast includes:

Shun Horie as Kyotaro Ichikawa



Hina Yomiya as Anna Yamada



Hiroaki Akagi ( Teasing Master Takagi-san , Those Snow White Notes ) is directing the anime at Shinei Animation . Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , Sound! Euphonium , Steins;Gate ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Masato Katsumata ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ , The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) is designing the characters. The composer kensuke ushio ( Liz and the Blue Bird , Chainsaw Man , A Silent Voice ) is scoring the music. Sakurai is credited with the original story.

HIDIVE will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Ichikawa Kyotaro, a boy barely clinging to the bottom rung of his school's social ladder, secretly believes he's the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. He spends his days dreaming up ways to disrupt his classmates' peaceful lives and pining after Anna Yamada, the class idol. But Kyotaro's not nearly the troubled teen he pretends to be...and it turns out Anna's a bit odd herself!

Sakurai launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2018. The manga moved to Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross manga website in April 2018. When Champion Cross merged with Akita Shoten 's other manga website Champion Tap! to form the new website Manga Cross in July 2018, the manga moved to that new site. Akita Shoten published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on August 8. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's fifth volume on October 4.

