My Hero Academia Anime Casts Atsumi Tanezaki as Lady Nagant

Lady Nagant appears in current 2nd part of 6th season

The official website for the My Hero Academia anime confirmed on Saturday that Atsumi Tanezaki voices Lady Nagant (a former top-class hero who was imprisoned Tartarus before escaping) in the second cours (quarter of the year) of the sixth season:

The anime's sixth season premiered on October 1. The season will air for two continuous cours for a total of 25 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . Toonami is airing the anime.

Eve is performing the new opening theme song "Bokura no" (Our), and the three-member rock band Six Lounge is performing the new ending theme song "Kita Kaze" (North Wind).

The new season has so far adapted the "Paranormal Liberation War" arc of Kōhei Horikoshi 's original manga, which features an all-out war between heroes and villains. SUPER BEAVER performed the previous opening theme song "Hitamuki," and Kiro Akiyama performed the previous ending theme song "SKETCH."

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan in August 2020, and Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the episodes. The show's fifth season premiered in Japan in March 2021, and aired for 25 episodes. A new two-episode original video anime screened in Japan on June 16-19. Crunchyroll is streaming the episodes.

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.