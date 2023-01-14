Trigun Stampede Anime Casts Wataru Takagi, Ayumu Murase, Kento Fujinuma

Credit-less ending sequence, episode 3 preview, vinyl record info also posted

The staff of the Trigun Stampede anime posted three more cast members for the anime, the clean, creditless ending animation sequence (with the song "Hoshi no Kuzu α"), the preview for episode 3, and vinyl record release information for the theme songs on Saturday.

The new cast members will voice characters debuting in the anime's third episode next week:

Wataru Takagi as E.G. the Mine



Ayumu Murase as Elendira the Crimsonnail



Kento Fujinuma as Gray the Ninelives









The company TOY'S STORE will release the anime's opening and ending theme songs on vinyl record on February 22.

Ryo Horikawa previously voiced Mine the E.G. Mine (as the character's name was written in the manga) in the 1998 Trigun anime.

The new anime premiered on the TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ channels on January 7 at 11:15 p.m. (9:15 a.m. EST). The series moved to its regular 11:00 p.m. timeslot for subsequent episodes.

Crunchyroll began streaming the series on January 7 worldwide excluding Asia, but including the Philippines, Singapore, India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Hulu is also streaming the series.

The story follows the misadventures of Vash the Stampede, a gunman on the lam with a "60 billion double dollar" bounty on his head. Vash earned his "Stampede" nickname thanks to the destruction that zealous bounty hunters wreak on any town he visits.

The anime stars:

Kenji Mutou ( Cavity Express director, BEASTARS storyboarder, Land of the Lustrous episode director) is directing the anime at Orange . Kouji Tajima is the concept designer and is credited with the character concept. Takehiko Okishi is credited with the story draft, and Tatsurō Inamoto , Shin Okashima , and Yoshihisa Ueda are writing the srcripts and are in charge of composition. Nao Ootsu is the chief designer, and character designers include Kōdai Watanabe , Tetsurō Moronuki , Takahiko Abiru , Akiko Satō , Soji Ninomiya , and Yumihiko Amano . Tatsuya Katō ( Free!, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya franchises) is composing the music. The rapper and singer-songwriter Kvi Baba performs the opening theme song "TOMBI," and singer Salyu and composer Haruka Nakamura contribute the ending theme song "Hoshi no Kuzu α."

Source: Comic Natalie