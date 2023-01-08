Trigun Stampede Anime Also Streaming on Hulu

Hulu began streaming the first episode from the Trigun Stampede anime on Saturday.

Crunchyroll also began streaming the series on Saturday worldwide excluding most of Asia, but including the Philippines, Singapore, India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The series premiered on the TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ channels on Saturday at 11:15 p.m. (9:15 a.m. EST), before moving to its regular 11:00 p.m. timeslot for subsequent episodes.

The story follows the misadventures of Vash the Stampede, a gunman on the lam with a "60 billion double dollar" bounty on his head. Vash earned his "Stampede" nickname thanks to the destruction that zealous bounty hunters wreak on any town he visits.

Kenji Mutou ( Cavity Express director, BEASTARS storyboarder, Land of the Lustrous episode director) is directing the anime at Orange . Kouji Tajima is the concept designer and is credited with the character concept. Takehiko Okishi is credited with the story draft, and Tatsurō Inamoto , Shin Okashima , and Yoshihisa Ueda are writing the srcripts and are in charge of composition. Nao Ootsu is the chief designer, and character designers include Kōdai Watanabe , Tetsurō Moronuki , Takahiko Abiru , Akiko Satō , Soji Ninomiya , and Yumihiko Amano . Tatsuya Katō ( Free!, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya franchises) is composing the music. The rapper and singer-songwriter Kvi Baba performs the opening theme song "TOMBI," and singer Salyu and composer Haruka Nakamura contribute the ending theme song "Hoshi no Kuzu α."

Source: Hulu