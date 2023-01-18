Netflix Streams New Pokémon Ultimate Journeys Anime Episodes, Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Special

Netflix revealed on Wednesday that it will begin streaming more episodes for Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series , the Pokémon anime 25th season, on February 24. The company also began streaming a video for the new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always 30th Anniversary Special , which will feature a reunion of the original cast and crew of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series and will premiere on April 19.

Netflix also listed that new episodes of Sonic Prime , Wild Brain Studios' new 3D animated series based on Sega 's Sonic the Hedgehog franchise , will debut this year.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan under the title Pocket Monster in November 2019, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide. The series continues to air in Japan under that name.

The first 12 episodes of Pokémon Journeys: The Series debuted in the United States on Netflix in June 2020, and the service added new episodes quarterly. The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon in May 2020.

The localized title of the anime, Pokémon Journeys: The Series , has 48 episodes. Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series continued with Pocket Monster 's 49th episode, which premiered in Japan in December 2020. Netflix began streaming Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series on October 21.

A new Pokémon animated series will premiere in April 2023 in Japan, and The Pokémon Company stated in its English press release that the anime will premiere in 2023 "and beyond." The series will follow completely new dual protagonists, who are named Liko and Roy in the Japanese version of the series. The anime will feature Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, and will also feature the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form.

Kishiryū Sentai Ryūsoulger , the 43rd series in the live-action Super Sentai franchise since 1975, premiered in March 2019. The show's themes are "dinosaurs" and "knights." The series is the franchise 's fourth dinosaur series after Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger (used by Saban to create the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ) in 1992, Bakuryū Sentai Abaranger in 2003, and Zyūden Sentai Kyōryūger in 2013.

