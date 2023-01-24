Sailor Moon Cosmos Anime Films Reveal 3 More Cast Members

The official website for Gekijōban Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Cosmos ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie ), the two-part anime film project adapting the final "Shadow Galactica" arc of Naoko Takeuchi 's original Sailor Moon manga, revealed three new cast members for the films on Tuesday.

©Naoko Takeuchi・PNP/Gekijōban Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Cosmos Production Committee

The new cast members include Nana Mizuki (upper left in image above) as Princess Kakyū (lower left), Megumi Hayashibara (top center) as Sailor Galaxia (bottom center), and Kotono Mitsuishi (top right) as Chibi Chibi (lower right). Mitsuishi, who also voices Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon, is also reprising her role as Chibi Chibi from previous anime.

The films will open June 9 and June 30.

©Naoko Takeuchi・PNP/Gekijōban Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Cosmos Production Committee

Saori Hayami (upper left in image above) plays Taiki Kō/Sailor Star Maker (lower left). Marina Inoue (top center) plays Seiya Kō/Sailor Star Fighter (bottom center). Ayane Sakura (upper right) plays Yaten Kō (lower right).

©Naoko Takeuchi・PNP/Gekijōban Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Cosmos Production Committee

The films will feature a returning cast.

Tomoya Takahashi ( Den-noh Coil , Gatchaman Crowds ) is directing both films at Toei Animation . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (all six JoJo's Bizarre Adventure parts, Land of the Lustrous , PriPara ) is returning to pen the scripts. Kazuko Tadano , the character designer for the original Sailor Moon anime, is continuing to design the characters. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Naruto Shippūden ) is returning to compose the music. Yumiko Soraga is the art director.

Netflix began streaming the two-part Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie ( Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal ) anime film project worldwide on June 3. The two-part film project takes the place of a fourth season for Sailor Moon Crystal . The films cover the "Dead Moon" arc of Takeuchi's original manga.

The first film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on September 11, 2020, but was delayed to January 2021 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan. The second film opened in Japan in February 2021. The films marked 25 years since the franchise last had a work that screened in theaters in Japan.

The third Sailor Moon Crystal season, which featured a new staff and focused on the Death Busters arc (also called the Infinity arc), premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll , Niconico , and Hulu streamed the season. The three services and others streamed the first two Sailor Moon Crystal seasons overseas as they debuted online in Japan. Netflix is also streaming Sailor Moon Crystal .

Viz Media licensed all three seasons for release in North America. The company released the first season of Sailor Moon Crystal on DVD and DVD/Blu-ray Disc combo pack in August 2016, the second season in February 2017, and the third season in December 2017.

Viz Media 's release of Sailor Moon Stars , the fifth and final season of the original Sailor Moon anime that adapts the "Shadow Galactica" arc, marked the first time the season got a home video release in North America. Sailor Moon Stars originally aired for 34 episodes from 1996 to 1997.