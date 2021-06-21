Netflix Streams Sailor Moon Crystal on July 1

Netflix is listing that the Sailor Moon Crystal anime will begin streaming on the service on July 1. The service lists that "seasons" of the anime will premiere on that day.

Neflix began streaming the two-part Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie ( Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal ) anime film project worldwide on June 3. The two-part film project takes the place of a fourth season for Sailor Moon Crystal . The films cover the "Dead Moon" arc of Takeuchi's original manga.

The third Sailor Moon Crystal season, which featured a new staff and focused on the Death Busters arc (also called the Infinity arc), premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll , Niconico , and Hulu streamed the season. The three services and others streamed the first two Sailor Moon Crystal seasons overseas as they debuted online in Japan.

Viz Media licensed all three seasons for release in North America. The company released the first season of Sailor Moon Crystal on DVD and DVD/Blu-ray Disc combo pack in August 2016, the second season in February 2017, and the third season in December 2017.

