Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Anime's New Video Unveils 4 More Cast Members

Twin Engine debuted a new video on Monday to announce and preview four more cast members for the television anime of Yūji Kaku 's Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku manga.

The newly announced cast members are:

Chikahiro Kobayashi as Yamada Asaemon Shion

as Yamada Asaemon Shion Yūsuke Kobayashi as Yamada Asaemon Tenza

Makoto Koichi as Nurugai

Daiki Yamashita as Yamada Asaemon Senta!



The manga centers on Gabimaru, once exalted as the strongest ninja, but who has now quit his trade, violating the laws of his village. After being captured, he claims he has nothing left to live for. However, due to his superhuman levels of training, he has inadvertently survived multiple executions, from attempts at beheading to burning at the stake. The executioner Sagiri Asaemon tells him that he has lingering attachment to life, and issues him a mission to win his acquittal: to find the elixir of immortality.

The anime stars: (left to right in image above)

Kaori Makita ( Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Twin Engine is credited for planning. Akira Kindaichi ( to the abandoned Sacred Beasts , Garo -Vanishing Line- episode scriptwriter) is in charge of series composition. Koji Hisaki ( Kids on the Slope , Banana Fish sub-character design) is designing the characters for animation, and Yoshiaki Dewa ( The aquatope on white sand , IRODUKU: The World in Colors ) is composing the music.

The anime will air in April on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks, and will stream in Japan on Amazon Prime Video , Netflix , and Hikari TV .

The anime will stream on Crunchyroll in America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The series will stream on Netflix in Asian-Pacific countries except for Australia, New Zealand, and China.

Kaku launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in January 2018, and ended the series in January 2021. The manga's 13th and final volume shipped in April 2021. The series has more than 4 million copies in circulation.

Viz Media released the manga digitally through its Shonen Jump service, and Shueisha also released the manga through its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media also releases the manga in print.

The first novel in the franchise shipped in September 2019. The franchise 's first stage play adaptation will premiere in February 2023 after a delay.

Sources: Press release