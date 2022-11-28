Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Stage Play Reveals Promo Video, Visual, Main Cast, February 2023 Premiere

Play runs in Tokyo from February 16-26

The official website for the stage play adaptation of Yūji Kaku 's Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga revealed on Monday a new visual, main cast, and February 2023 debut. The play will run at Hulic Hall in Tokyo from February 16-26. The website also streamed a promotional video that shows the cast in costume:

The main cast includes:

Tsubasa Kizu as Gabimaru

as Gabimaru Ayana Shiramoto as Yamada Asaemon Sagiri

as Yamada Asaemon Sagiri Yūnosuke Matsushima as Aza Chōbei

Rui Tabuchi as Yamada Asaemon Kiriuma

Yūri Ōta as Yuzuriha

Tarо̄ Nakamura as Yamada Asaemon Shion

Yūta Iiyama as Yamada Asaemon Tenza

Azusa Yoshihama as Nurugai

Naoya Gо̄moto as Tamiya Gantetsusai

Yū Miyazaki as Yamada Asaemon Fuchi

as Yamada Asaemon Fuchi Satoru Mori as Yamada Asaemon Senta

Rio Sawada/Aoba Kо̄jо̄ as Mei

Kensuke Takahashi as Tensen

The staff had previously said that the play would debut in fall 2022.

The manga centers on Gabimaru, once exalted as the strongest ninja, but who has now quit his trade, violating the laws of his village. After being captured, he claims he has nothing left to live for. However, due to his superhuman levels of training, he has inadvertently survived multiple executions, from attempts at beheading to burning at the stake. The executioner Sagiri Asaemon tells him that he has lingering attachment to life, and issues him a mission to win his acquittal: to find the elixir of immortality.

Kaku launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in January 2018, and ended the series in January 2021. The manga's 13th and final volume shipped in April 2021.

Viz Media released the manga digitally through its Shonen Jump service, and Shueisha also released the manga through its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media also releases the manga in print.

The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide excluding Asia in 2023.