yoruhashi's The Kingdoms of Ruin Manga Gets TV Anime This Year

A website opened on Wednesday to announce that yoruhashi 's The Kingdoms of Ruin manga will get a television anime adaptation this year. The website revealed the anime's first key visual.

©2023 yoruhashi／マッグガーデン・「はめつのおうこく」製作委員会

yoruhashi also drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement.

© yoruhashi

The anime's main cast are:

Kaito Ishikawa as Adonis

Azumi Waki as Doroka

Keitaro Motonaga ( Date A Live , Getbackers ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab . Takamitsu Kouno ( Utawarerumono: The False Faces , Absolute Duo ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Hiromi Kato ( Goblin Slayer , Hakkenden: Eight Dogs of the East is designing the characters. Miki Sakurai ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ), Shu Kanematsu ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ), and Hanae Nakamura ( The Quintessential Quintuplets are composing the music.

Seven Seas licensed the manga, and will publish the sixth volume in English on May 16. The company describes the manga:

Humanity long lived in harmony with witches, but an advanced scientific revolution has made the powers of a witch unnecessary. Succumbing to resentment and fear, the greatest nation in the world begins a brutal witch hunt and eliminates all witches from the land. After being forced to watch his beloved teacher die, Adonis, a witch's apprentice, swears revenge on the empire that took everything away from him. It's a bloody battle between science and magic in this thrilling new manga series!

yoruhashi launched the manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine in April 2019. The manga also runs on the Manga Doa , Mag Comi , and pixiv Comic websites. Mag Garden published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in September 2022.