Record of Ragnarok II Anime Reveals More Cast, New Visual

Sequel's 1st part to air on TV in Japan starting on April 14

The official website for Record of Ragnarok II — the second season of the anime of Shinya Umemura , Ajichika , and Takumi Fukui 's Record of Ragnarok ( Shūmatsu no Walküre ) manga — revealed five more cast members for the anime on Saturday. The site also revealed that the first part of the anime will debut on TV in Japan on April 14, and revealed a new visual.

The new cast includes:

The anime's first 10 episodes premiered on Netflix on January 26, and the remaining five episodes will debut later this year.

Masao Ookubo ( Onegai My Melody Yū & Ai , Gekijōban PriPara: Mi~nna de Kagayake! Kirarin Star Live ) is returning to direct the second season at Graphinica and Yumeta Company . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! , By the Grace of the Gods ) is again handling the series composition, along with Yuka Yamada ( Aikatsu! ). Masaki Satō is returning to design the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ) is returning to compose the music. Yasunori Ebina ( Naruto ) is again handling sound direction.

Masatoshi Ono performs the ending theme song "Inori" (Prayer).

The first season debuted on Netflix exclusively worldwide in June 2021.

The Shūmatsu no Walküre manga launched in Comic Zenon magazine in November 2017. Umemura is writing the story, while Ajichika is drawing the art. Fukui is credited for composition.