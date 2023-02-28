Singer Maon Kurosaki Passes Away

Singer passed away on February 16 after chronic illness became worse

Image via Art One Entertainment

Agency Art One Entertainment announced on Tuesday that singerpassed away suddenly on February 16 after a worsening of her chronic illness.

Kurosaki underwent emergency surgery for epidural hematoma (bleeding between the skull and the membrane surrounding the brain) in September 2021, after collapsing during the middle of a live-streamed concert earlier that month.

Kurosaki rose to fame after performing in Tokyo's Akihabara otaku shopping district, and then made her major label debut with ending theme songs for the Highschool of the Dead anime. Her performance of "Magic World," the ending theme for A Certain Magical Index II , debuted in the top 20 of Oricon's weekly singles charts. She has since contributed songs to Dances with the Dragons , Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Future Arc , Drifters , the Grisaia anime projects, Hakuōki , Jormungand Perfect Order , Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst- , School-Live! , Shakugan no Shana III (Final) , Star Blazers 2199 , Strike the Blood , and Tokyo Ravens . She most recently performed the ending theme song for the first Reincarnated as a Sword anime, which premiered in October.

