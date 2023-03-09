Mix: Meisei Story Anime's 2nd Season Reveals Theme Song Artists

The staff for Mix: Meisei Story ~Nidome no Natsu, Sora no Mukou e~ (Mix: Meisei Story ~Our Second Summer, Beyond the Sky~), the Mix: Meisei Story anime's second season, announced on Friday that sumika will perform the opening theme song "Starting Over" and miwa will perform the ending theme song "Harunoto." The official Twitter account also unveiled a visual:

©あだち充／MIX MEISEI STORY製作委員会 2023

The anime will premiere on April 1 at 5:30 p.m. JST.

The story will take place after the summer of the first year of high school.

The anime's returning cast members include:

Aside from Tomohiro Kamitani (episode director for A Certain Scientific Railgun , Chaos;Child ) as the new director, returning staff members include:

Toshinori Watanabe directed the show's first season.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in 2019, and it ran for 24 episodes.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

A new generation steps up to the plate in a moving sequel to the 1985 baseball manga, Touch . Stepbrothers Touma and Suichirou are ace players on Meisei High School's baseball team, and thanks to them, the team may finally have a chance at returning to nationals. But little by little, a tragic legacy unfolds as the stepbrothers follow in their fathers' footsteps.

Mitsuru Adachi launched the manga series in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine in 2012.