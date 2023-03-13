Hiromu Arakawa's The Heroic Legend of Arslan Manga Enters 'Final Decisive Battle'

© Hiromu Arakawa, Yoshiki Tanaka, Kodansha

Arslan Senki

The April issue of'spublished last Thursday a "story review diagram" of's) manga, in preparation for the manga's "final decisive battle." The diagram reviews the manga's story up to its current 116th chapter.

Arakawa ( Fullmetal Alchemist , Silver Spoon ) launched The Heroic Legend of Arslan manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2013. The manga adapts Yoshiki Tanaka 's novel series of the same name. Kodansha published the manga's 18th compiled book volume in December 2022, and Kodansha USA Publishing will release the 17th volume on April 25. Kodansha USA describes the manga's story:

ECBATANA IS BURNING In the prosperous kingdom of Pars lies the Royal Capital of Ecbatana, a city of splendor and wonder, ruled by the undefeated and fearsome King Andragoras. Arslan is the young and curious prince of Pars who, despite his best efforts doesn't seem to have what it takes to be a proper king like his father. At the age of 14, Arslan goes to his first battle and loses everything as the blood-soaked mist of war gives way to scorching flames, bringing him to face the demise of his once glorious kingdom. However, it is Arslan's destiny to be a ruler, and despite the trials that face him, he must now embark on a journey to reclaim his fallen kingdom.

Crunchyroll started releasing the manga simultaneously with Japan in 2014, but it removed catalog chapters of the manga from its service in 2018. The manga is no longer available on the service

The manga's first television anime adaptation premiered in April 2015, and ran for 25 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season titled Arslan Senki: Fūjin Ranbu ( The Heroic Legend of Arslan: Dust Storm Dance ) premiered in July 2016, and ran for eight episodes. Central Park Media released the earlier 1991-93 original video anime adaptation of the novels.