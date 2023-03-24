Crunchyroll to Stream Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation, To Every You I've Loved Before, To Me, The One Who Loved You Connected Anime Films

Parallel movies based on Yomiji Otono's streams on April 20

Sasaki and Miyano : Graduation

announced on Friday that it will stream theandanime films.

Sasaki to Miyano: Sotsugyo-hen (Graduation Chapter), the new anime film based on Shō Harusono 's Sasaki and Miyano manga , will stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, India, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The film will screen at SakuraCon from April 7-9 and Anime Central from May 19-21, ahead of the unannounced premiere date on Crunchyroll .

The film premiered in Japan on February 17, and screened alongside an anime short adaptation of Harusono's Hirano and Kagiura spinoff manga.

Shinji Ishihira returned to direct the film at Studio DEEN . Other returning staff members include Takahiro Ueno as assistant director, Yoshiko Nakamura as screenwriter, Maki Fujii as character designer, and Kana Shibue as composer.

The television anime adaptation of Harusono's Sasaki and Miyano manga premiered in January 2022 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired and also streamed an English dub .

An OVA for the franchise shipped on DVD with the ninth volume of the main manga in July 2022. Harusono drafted the original anime episode, titled "Koi ni Kizuku Mae no Chotto Shita Hanashi." The episode is considered the 13th episode of the television anime series. Crunchyroll is streaming the episode.

To Every You I've Loved Before

To Me, The One Who Loved You

Crunchyroll

The anime films of Yomiji Otono's) and) novels will begin streaming onon April 20 in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and India.

Both films opened simultaneously in Japan on October 7.

Each movie had different directors and animation studios. Jun Matsumoto ( Brothers Conflict , Night Raid 1931 ) directed Boku ga Aishita Subete no Kimi e at BAKKEN RECORD . Kenichi Kasai ( Honey and Clover , Nodame Cantabile , Amanchu! ) directed Kimi o Aishita Hitori no Boku e at TMS Entertainment . Riko Sakaguchi ( The Tale of the Princess Kaguya , Mary and The Witch's Flower ) penned the script for both films, and shimano ( JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World novel cover art) was credited for character design concepts for both films.

Otono released the two science-fiction romance novels on the same day on June 23, 2016. Both complement each other, but can be read in either order. The books take place in a world where traveling to parallel worlds is a common, everyday occurrence.

Boku ga Aishita Subete no Kimi e centers on Koyomi Takasaki, a boy who lives with his mother after his parents divorce. He attempts to make friends in his new college prep school, but his social awkwardness combined with an atmosphere of focusing on studies means he is unsuccessful. One day, his classmate Kazune Takigawa approaches him, and tells him that she is actually from World Line 85, where she and Koyomi are lovers.

Kimi o Aishita Hitori no Boku e centers on Koyomi Hidaka, a boy who lives with his father after his parents divorce. He meets a girl named Shiori Satō at his father's research lab, and they begin a relationship that is slowly blossoming into love. But everything changes when their parents decide to marry each other, and they decide to move to a parallel world where they are not stepsiblings.

